News \
Chance the Rapper Says He’s Working on New Music With Kanye West and Childish Gambino
Chance the Rapper says he’s got new collaborative projects in the works with both Kanye West and Childish Gambino. In an interview with Complex’s Peter Rosenberg, the Chicago native revealed that he’s “actively working on the project with Childish,” and that he’s “going to do a seven-track with Ye.” Regarding his release with Donald Glover, Chance says that they’ve “got six songs that are all fire,” but he thinks the album will be “more than 14 songs.” The news follows a five album run of new material from Kanye that began with Pusha T’s Daytona and ended with Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E. after new releases from Nas, Kid Cudi, and Kanye himself in the form of a new solo album. Watch Chance’s interview with Peter Rosenberg below.