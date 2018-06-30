Car Seat Headrest released a rerecorded version of their 2011 album Twin Fantasy earlier this year, and the band recently took a break from their rigorous touring schedule to be featured in a new mini-documentary affectionately titled I Haven’t Don’t Sh*t This Year. While it was originally announced as a Tidal exclusive, the mini-doc has found its way onto YouTube, where fans can watch roughly 17 minutes of the band chatting about the origins of the project, as well as some rehearsal footage from a practice space in preparation for more shows later this year. Check it out below and catch the band on tour with US dates announced into the coming fall.