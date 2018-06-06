Bruce Springsteen is a Broadway star now, with one-man show to his name that is critically beloved and has been sold out for months. Accordingly, he’ll be giving a relatively rare televised performance this weekend at the Tonys, where he’ll be presented with a special award. No word on what he’ll be playing, but it’s safe to assume it will be something from Springsteen on Broadway’s career-spanning set of tunes, presented in the solo guitar or piano arrangements he uses in the show.

Springsteen on Broadway’s run was recently extended until December 15 of this year. If you’re one of the many Bruce fans that hasn’t had the opportunity to see it, tuning in to the Tony Awards this Sunday might be the next best thing.