Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Performs with Dead & Company: Watch

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon was an honorary member of the Grateful Dead’s quasi-reunion group Dead & Company last night at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin. Vernon joined John Mayer and co. to perform “Bird Song,” “Black Muddy River,” and of course the Dead classic “Friend of the Devil.” Earlier this month, Bon Iver announced a new collaborative album with The National’s Bryce Dressner, and the two recently launched their own streaming platform as part of their upcoming PEOPLE festival in Berlin. Watch a clip of Vernon’s performance with Dead & Co. below.

