News \
Watch Footage From Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On The Run II Tour Opening
Beyoncé and Jay-Z kicked off their On The Run II tour in Cardiff, Wales last night, and it was, as one might expect, a lavish spectacle. According to Billboard’s report, a 700-person assembly created a nightclub atmosphere on stage, surrounded by massive projections based around the videos for tracks from Lemonade and 4:44, as well as new footage of Jay, Bey, and offspring Blue, Sir and Rumi. Some clips reenacted the marital strife discussed on both artists’ latest albums. During “99 Problems,” Jay-Z projected mug shots of artists including Meek Mill, David Bowie, Angela Davis, and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez. The couple performed a portion of their set together. Notably, images of the Carter family from their rumored vow renewal ceremony rolled while Beyoncé performed a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” Watch a collection of images and clips from the Cardiff performance below, as well as the complete set list (courtesy of Rolling Stone).
“Holy Grail”
“Part II (On the Run)”
“’03 Bonnie & Clyde”
“Drunk in Love”
“Clique”
“Irreplaceable” [interlude]
“Diva”/”Dirt Off Your Shoulder”
“On to the Next One”
“FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt”
“***Flawless”
“Feeling Myself”
“Top Off”
“Naughty Girl”
“Big Pimpin'”
“Run This Town”
“Baby Boy”
“You Don’t Love Me”
“Bam”
“Hold Up”/”Countdown”
“Sorry”/”Me, Myself & I”
“99 Problems”
“Ring the Alarm”
“Don’t Hurt Yourself”
“I Care”
“4:44″
“No Church in the Wild”
“Song Cry”/”Manyfacedgod”
“Resentment”
“Family Feud”
“Upgrade U”
“Niggas in Paris”
“Beach Is Better”
“Formation”
“Run the World (Girls)”
“Public Service Announcement”
“The Story of O.J.”
“Déjà-Vu”
“Show Me What You Got”
“Crazy in Love”
“Freedom”
“U Don’t Know”
“Perfect Duet”
“Young Forever”