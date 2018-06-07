Beyoncé and Jay-Z kicked off their On The Run II tour in Cardiff, Wales last night, and it was, as one might expect, a lavish spectacle. According to Billboard’s report, a 700-person assembly created a nightclub atmosphere on stage, surrounded by massive projections based around the videos for tracks from Lemonade and 4:44, as well as new footage of Jay, Bey, and offspring Blue, Sir and Rumi. Some clips reenacted the marital strife discussed on both artists’ latest albums. During “99 Problems,” Jay-Z projected mug shots of artists including Meek Mill, David Bowie, Angela Davis, and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez. The couple performed a portion of their set together. Notably, images of the Carter family from their rumored vow renewal ceremony rolled while Beyoncé performed a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” Watch a collection of images and clips from the Cardiff performance below, as well as the complete set list (courtesy of Rolling Stone).

“Holy Grail”

“Part II (On the Run)”

“’03 Bonnie & Clyde”

“Drunk in Love”

“Clique”

“Irreplaceable” [interlude]

“Diva”/”Dirt Off Your Shoulder”

“On to the Next One”

“FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt”

“***Flawless”

“Feeling Myself”

“Top Off”

“Naughty Girl”

“Big Pimpin'”

“Run This Town”

“Baby Boy”

“You Don’t Love Me”

“Bam”

“Hold Up”/”Countdown”

“Sorry”/”Me, Myself & I”

“99 Problems”

“Ring the Alarm”

“Don’t Hurt Yourself”

“I Care”

“4:44″

“No Church in the Wild”

“Song Cry”/”Manyfacedgod”

“Resentment”

“Family Feud”

“Upgrade U”

“Niggas in Paris”

“Beach Is Better”

“Formation”

“Run the World (Girls)”

“Public Service Announcement”

“The Story of O.J.”

“Déjà-Vu”

“Show Me What You Got”

“Crazy in Love”

“Freedom”

“U Don’t Know”

“Perfect Duet”

“Young Forever”