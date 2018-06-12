Best Coast have announced a children’s album called Best Kids, and released the project’s first single, “Cats and Dogs.” The move is an unsurprising departure from the duo’s usual beach rock love ballads—they previously contributed a song to a short film based on the American Girl doll Maryellen. “Cats and Dogs” maintains their sunny guitar riffs and ’90s fuzz rock but opts for a cheerier storyline about how even the most different of people can get along.

The album collects a handful of originals by the Best Coast, as well as renditions of beloved classics like “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” “If You’re Happy and You Know It” featuring Lili Hayes, and a reworked PG version of “When I’m With You” from the band’s 2010 debut Crazy for You. Listen to the new song below.