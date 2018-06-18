beach house - "black car" video

Beach House has released a new video for the single “Black Car,” off their most recent album 7. The video, directed by frontwoman Victoria Legrand’s brother Alistair, depicts a black car covered in snow and washed by rain before driving itself the darkened and empty city streets in what feels like an eerie, Hitchcockian version of a car commercial. The gloominess of the clip matches the ghostly, dream-like pop of “Black Car,” creating an atmosphere of otherworldly machinations and wonder. A video for album single “Dark Spring” was released in April.

Beach House are currently on the North American leg of their tour behind the new album. Watch the video for “Black Car” below.