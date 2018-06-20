Bad Religion – “The Kids Are Alt-Right”

Cali punk veterans Bad Religion have a new song with a title like the headline of an unimaginative thinkpiece. It’s called “The Kids Are Alt-Right,” and it’s their first single since 2013’s True North. It sounds like a Bad Religion song: power chords, stomping drums, lyrics that make the target of their ire extremely clear. This time it’s the legions of youngsters in red MAGA caps, who “love tradition” and “use shiny new tools for ancient impulses that we can’t even understand.” Hear it below.