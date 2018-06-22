News \
Here’s the Longest Part of Ariana and Pete’s Relationship
Earlier this week, Ariana Grande revealed the existence of “Pete,” an interlude track on her upcoming album Sweetener that’s named after her brand-new fiancé, actor and comedian Pete Davidson (who subsequently confirmed their engagement on the Tonight Show). “the truth is i been the fuck thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n shit about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is,” Grande tweeted to a fan, using the upside-down text she’s used to tease the titles of other Sweetener tracks.
And last night, in response to another fan question, Ariana Grande revealed something else about “Pete”:
Whatever you are doing stop it @ArianaGrande has told us the most important thing pete Davidson dick size pic.twitter.com/E03gy6rEwa
— Rene (@_sexualgrande) June 22, 2018
Life is too short!!!