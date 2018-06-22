Earlier this week, Ariana Grande revealed the existence of “Pete,” an interlude track on her upcoming album Sweetener that’s named after her brand-new fiancé, actor and comedian Pete Davidson (who subsequently confirmed their engagement on the Tonight Show). “the truth is i been the fuck thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n shit about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is,” Grande tweeted to a fan, using the upside-down text she’s used to tease the titles of other Sweetener tracks.

And last night, in response to another fan question, Ariana Grande revealed something else about “Pete”:

Whatever you are doing stop it @ArianaGrande has told us the most important thing pete Davidson dick size pic.twitter.com/E03gy6rEwa — Rene (@_sexualgrande) June 22, 2018

