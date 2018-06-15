Last year, Alt-J released their album Relaxer, which featured the single “In Cold Blood.” Last night, “In Cold Blood” received a remix from Twin Shadow that transformed it into an atmospheric, funky pop record featuring a silky guest verse from Pusha T. To commemorate their collaboration, all three came together for a performance of this alternate version on Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The performance is as sparse, moody, and spacey as the song itself, turning the stage into a black hole with cosmic, striking flashes of light appearing intermittently as Alt-J and Twin Shadow rock out and Pusha T saunters and stalks the stage. Watch a clip of the performance below.