A$AP Ferg – “Verified” and “Not the Boy”

A$AP Ferg has released two new singles titled “Verified” and “Not the Boy.” The former finds the rapper talking about success in hip-hop and the notorious blue check marks of Twitter and Instagram, while “Not the Boy” shows a darker, hedonistic side of Ferg. The tracks follow his “Harlem Anthem” from earlier this month, as well as a string of recent guest features on tracks from Bas, MadeinTYO, and Gallant. Check out “Verified” and “Not the Boy” below.