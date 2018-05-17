YouTube has officially announced their long-in-the-works YouTube Music service, after announcing expanded music credits yesterday. The service will feature a redesigned mobile app that is specifically designed to play music, presumably replacing the one currently available on the App Store.

The official YouTube blog promises “Remixes, covers, live versions as well as deep cuts you can’t find anywhere else,” as well as finding music if it’s described (they use “that hipster song with the whistling” as an example, referring of course to Peter Björn and John’s “Young Folks”) or by searching lyrics such as, say, “we don’t care about the young folks.”

In addition to a free ad-supported tier, YouTube Music Premium is also being introduced to compete with Spotify, Apple Music, and others – “background listening, downloads and an ad-free experience for $9.99 a month.” To accentuate this change, they are also changing the name of their YouTube Red subscription service to YouTube Premium.

This new change rolls out Tuesday; you can find more information on the official YouTube blog.