What does it mean to call someone a friend? When people say they’re best friends forever do they really mean it? Young Thug and Future apparently do. In a recent interview with Spotify for the streaming service’s “Scrolling in the Deep” series, Thugger (who is still referring to himself as “SEX”) chatted about Future, revealing that the two have friendship tattoos.

Thugger tells Spotify that he and Future “got each other’s names tatted on us. That’s how we feel. It’s forever.” It’s a beautiful sentiment from two men who once had a contentious relationship but were able to move past it, even making a joint mixtape together, Super Slimey. You never know whether Thug is trolling you or not, so this could be made up. But it’s just as likely to be real, as the two seem to have gotten incredibly close since the tape dropped.

Thug also briefly spoke on getting to work with Childish Gambino on his last album and about how he tweeted that moment into existence. Watch the clip below.