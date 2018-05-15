XXXTentacion Drops Defamation Suit Against Woman Who Now Says They Were ‘Joking Around’ in Video

XXXTentacion has reportedly dropped his defamation lawsuit against a woman, following a signed statement saying she and the musician née Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy were just “joking around” in a video that surfaced earlier this year showing him hitting her in the head.

After the video was leaked online, the woman posted a statement to Instagram, writing, “For those who are questioning why I didn’t come forth earlier was because I was terrified for my life… Imagine someone doing that to you unprovoked? At 16? Let alone the people he associates himself w/? Truth of the matter is I would still be holding onto this secret if it wasn’t leaked.” (The statement has since been been deleted off the social network.) XXXTentacion sued her for fraud and defamation, alleging that she and her family had been trying to extort him.

Now the woman has changed her story and in a notified letter submitted to XXXTentacion’s legal team on May 8 and first published online by TMZ on Tuesday (May 15) makes light of the video, which was originally uploaded to Snapchat. As a result, TMZ reports XXXTentacion has dropped his suit.

“The day the video was posted, I was contacted by one of Jahseh’s managers and I told him the truth: that I did not release the video and don’t know how someone got it and posted it online. I also told him I was surprised that people were making such a big deal about it. The video was taken years ago when Jahseh and I were both kids and were just joking around. I was not injured as a result of what happened nor did it negatively affect my personal life. I told my manager I was willing to give a statement saying exactly that.”

She continued, “I will not be pursuing any claims against him and I hope that people see the video in the playful context in which it was recorded and nothing more.”

Reps for XXXTentacion’s did not respond to Billboard’s response for comment at time of publishing.

XXXTentacion is currently awaiting trail on 2016 charges for aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and witness-tampering. His next court date is May 31.

