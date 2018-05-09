Video: Wye Oak – “It Was Not Natural”

Wye Oak have released a new video for the single “It Was Not Natural,” off their recently released fifth album, the excellent The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs. The surreal, Dan Huiting-directed visual follows lead singer Jenn Wasner in a bizarro version of reality. The weirdness of the video is meant to match the dreamy pop landscape of the song; Wasner sits in front of the mirror of her vanity as her reflection sings to the camera, she retreats to the woods with strange green bodies dancing around her and levitates silverware. The “It Was Not Natural” video sticks very explicitly to the title of the song.

The new video comes on the heels of a new Wye Oak tour which starts tonight in Asheville, North Carolina. Watch the new video below and see the tour dates below. Tickets are available on the band’s website.

WYE OAK TOUR DATES:

05/09 Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

05/10 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

05/11 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

05/13 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

05/14 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

05/15 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

05/17 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

05/18 Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo

05/19 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

05/20 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

05/21 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

05/23 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

05/25 St. Louis, MO – Ready Room

05/26 Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

06/21 Calgary, AB – Sled Island Music & Arts Festival

07/11 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

07/13 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

07/14 Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore Cabaret

07/15 Seattle, WA – Neumos

07/17 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

07/18 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

07/19 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

07/20 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

07/21 Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

07/23 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

07/24 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

07/27 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

08/15 Dover, UK – The Booking Hall

08/16 Bristol, UK – The Louisiana

08/17 Brecon Beacons, UK – Green Man Festival

08/18 Exeter, UK – Exeter Phoenix

08/19 Birmingham, UK – Hare and Hounds

08/21 Edinburgh, UK – Edinburgh Fringe Festival

08/22 Leeds, UK – Headrow House