Videos \
Video: Wye Oak – “It Was Not Natural”
Wye Oak have released a new video for the single “It Was Not Natural,” off their recently released fifth album, the excellent The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs. The surreal, Dan Huiting-directed visual follows lead singer Jenn Wasner in a bizarro version of reality. The weirdness of the video is meant to match the dreamy pop landscape of the song; Wasner sits in front of the mirror of her vanity as her reflection sings to the camera, she retreats to the woods with strange green bodies dancing around her and levitates silverware. The “It Was Not Natural” video sticks very explicitly to the title of the song.
The new video comes on the heels of a new Wye Oak tour which starts tonight in Asheville, North Carolina. Watch the new video below and see the tour dates below. Tickets are available on the band’s website.
WYE OAK TOUR DATES:
05/09 Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
05/10 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
05/11 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
05/13 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
05/14 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
05/15 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
05/17 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
05/18 Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo
05/19 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
05/20 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
05/21 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
05/23 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
05/25 St. Louis, MO – Ready Room
05/26 Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
06/21 Calgary, AB – Sled Island Music & Arts Festival
07/11 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
07/13 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
07/14 Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore Cabaret
07/15 Seattle, WA – Neumos
07/17 San Francisco, CA – The Independent
07/18 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club
07/19 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
07/20 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
07/21 Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom
07/23 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
07/24 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
07/27 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
08/15 Dover, UK – The Booking Hall
08/16 Bristol, UK – The Louisiana
08/17 Brecon Beacons, UK – Green Man Festival
08/18 Exeter, UK – Exeter Phoenix
08/19 Birmingham, UK – Hare and Hounds
08/21 Edinburgh, UK – Edinburgh Fringe Festival
08/22 Leeds, UK – Headrow House