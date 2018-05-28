News \
“Weird Al” Yankovic Covers Foo Fighters’ “This Is A Call”: Watch
“Weird Al” Yankovic recently covered Foo Fighters at a live show in San Diego. During the encore from one of his “Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” show dates, the comedian performed the Foo’s 1995 single “This Is A Call.” “We’ve never played this one before, so cut us a little slack,” he said before the cover. Way back in 1992, Al parodied Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirt” on his track “Smells Like Nirvana.” Watch the performance below and revisit our list of the 53 best “Weird Al” videos of all time.