Underworld & Iggy Pop – “Bells & Circles”

After collaborating with Oneohtrix Point Never on the Good Time track “The Pure And The Damned” last year, Iggy Pop has unveiled another electronic collaboration, this time with English producers Underworld. Titled “Bells & Circles,” the song features an extended spoken-word bit from Iggy, who speaks at length about the good ol’ days of smoking on airplanes. Underworld contribute menacing breakbeats and ghostly vocals, sung through harmonies and heavy vocal processing. The two acts notably appeared on the Trainspotting soundtrack together, which recently turned 20 years old. Listen to the group’s collaboration below.