Watch U2 Perform at Jack White’s Third Man Records

Third Man Records has released a video of an exclusive video of U2 recording on their premises in Nashville. Bono and the crew performed an acoustic version of “Love Is Bigger Than Anything in its Way” from Songs of Experience, their most recent studio album released late last year. The performance was originally streamed on Facebook Live, where the band also performed “Red Flag Day,” also from Songs of Experience. The stripped-down session for the Jack-White-founded label is slated to be released on limited-edition vinyl soon, according to a note in the video description. Enjoy the song, free from the band’s typical delay-drenched density, below.