Ty Dolla $ign just released a deluxe edition to last year’s enjoyable Beach House 3. The edition features 6 new songs, including the 21 Savage-assisted “Clout” and “Pineapple” with Gucci Mane and Quavo. The new songs are definitely more party-oriented, full of features and crawling with the sleazy club R&B that Ty made his calling card early in his career. Stream the new songs off the deluxe version, as well as the rest of Beach House 3, now.