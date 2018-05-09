Ty Dolla $ign releases new music at a very steady clip and, more often than not, the songs are good quality. The prolific R&B singer-songwriter keeps that success rate going with “Clout,” his latest single featuring 21 Savage. The new song is the kind of thumping, club record that Ty does well. The song follows after his last single, “Pineapple,” and his guest appearances on songs with Tinashe and, most recently, Christina Aguilera. “Clout” will be featured on the deluxe edition of last year’s Beach House 3 album, which will be released on May 11. Listen to the new song below.