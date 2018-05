After contributing a guest verse on Playboi Carti’s new song “Love Hurts” earlier this week, Travis Scott is back with a new song featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Kanye West. Titled “Watch,” the track will appear on a new solo LP called Astroworld, which follows his collaborative album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho with Migos rapper Quavo earlier this year. Check it out below.