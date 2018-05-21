Tool were the headliners for the final night of the Rock on the Range festival in Columbus, Ohio on May 20th. As part of their set, Tool paid tribute to Chris Cornell in honor of the one-year anniversary of his death this past Friday. According to Alternative Nation, lead singer Maynard James Keenan told the crowd that they were dedicating their entire set to the friends and family of Cornell, who was scheduled to headline the festival with Soundgarden last year prior to his death.

Keenan also teased the new Tool album for fans who have been waiting over 12 years for a new full LP. “We fear the end of your patience.” Keenan told the crowd. Things are progressing. Slow as fuck, but progressing.” Watch some clips from Tool’s set below.