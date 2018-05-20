News \

Tina Fey Covers Cyndi Lauper and System of a Down in SNL Talent Show Sketch: Watch

tina-fey-cyndi-lauper-system-of-a-down-snl-talent-show-sketch-watch
CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tina Fey was the host of last night’s SNL season finale, with Nicki Minaj as the musical guest. Even if if Nicki took center stage as a performer, Fey had the chance to demonstrate her own singing alongside Melissa Villaseñor in a skit with songs from Cyndi Lauper and System of a Down. Playing a mother and daughter in a high school talent show, the two butted heads when covering Lauper’s 80s hit “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” but finally found a way to compromise (sort of) with a brief performance of SoD’s “Chop Suey!” Watch the skit below.

Rob Arcand
Tags: Cyndi Lauper, System of a Down, Tina Fey