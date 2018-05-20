News \
Tina Fey Covers Cyndi Lauper and System of a Down in SNL Talent Show Sketch: Watch
Tina Fey was the host of last night’s SNL season finale, with Nicki Minaj as the musical guest. Even if if Nicki took center stage as a performer, Fey had the chance to demonstrate her own singing alongside Melissa Villaseñor in a skit with songs from Cyndi Lauper and System of a Down. Playing a mother and daughter in a high school talent show, the two butted heads when covering Lauper’s 80s hit “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” but finally found a way to compromise (sort of) with a brief performance of SoD’s “Chop Suey!” Watch the skit below.