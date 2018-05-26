The Rolling Stones Play “Wild Horses” with Florence Welch in London: Watch

Florence Welch, the howling, bazooka-voiced star behind Florence + The Machine, has performed with the Rolling Stones once before. In November 2012, she joined them onstage at London’s O2 Arena to sing “Gimme Shelter” with Mick Jagger. And last night, she did it again, joining the band during their concert at the London Stadium to sing “Wild Horses.”

Florence + The Machine had opened the show earlier in the night, taking over for Liam Gallagher, who opened the last London show on Tuesday. And when Florence took the stage later to perform with the Stones, she brought all of her million-megawatt stage presence to bear, singing “Wild Horses” with Mick Jagger as an intense, impassioned duet.

The two singers traded verses, shared choruses, stared deeply into each others eyes, and linked their hands together as they played, sharing what looked to be a series of genuinely intimate moment in front of thousands and thousands of fans in the audience. Watch their performance together below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.