Tenacious D, Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ beloved comedy-rock duo, is preparing to hit the road for the first time in five years. Tickets for a slew of new North American dates go on sale this Friday, with pre-sale beginning tomorrow. The band has released an animated tour trailer, which you can watch below. The band also claims to be “hard at work” on a new album, their first since 2012’s Rise of the Fenix, and claim that it will “probably” come out this year. Check out the tour dates and trailer below.

The D is ready to rock your world and melt your minds.

Pre-Sale: Weds at 10am local time. Password: ‘HOPE’.

On-Sale: Friday 10am local time. https://t.co/mE4D3nsJKN pic.twitter.com/ywfxIFpa5C — Tenacious D (@RealTenaciousD) May 15, 2018

6/16/18 Montebello, Quebec @ Montebello Rockfest

10/6/18 San Bernardino, CA @ Cal Jam 18

11/3/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/5/18 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/7/18 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/8/18 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/9/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/10/18 Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

11/12/18 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/13/18 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre