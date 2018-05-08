Did Katy Perry and Taylor Swift just publicly squash their prolonged feud? That’s what an Instagram story Swift posted on Tuesday seems to suggest. Hours before kicking off the Reputation World Tour tonight at University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona, Swift shot video of an open gift box containing an actual olive branch and a handwritten note sealed with a sticker of a little dog resembling Perry’s pup Nugget.

Katy Perry sent Taylor an olive branch for the opening night of the reputation Stadium Tour! pic.twitter.com/6GDamcxezI — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) May 8, 2018

Here is a rough transcription of the letter via TMZ:

“Hey old friend, I have been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us. I really want to clear the air …” It goes on to say Katy is “deeply sorry” about something.

Swift captioned the IG story with hearts and a message simply reading “Thank you Katy.” Before the video cuts off, Swift is heard saying “this means so much to me” as she zooms in on the branch. So much for all that bad blood?