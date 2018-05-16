T.I. Arrested on Assault Charges After Confrontation With Guard at His Gated Community

T.I. was arrested early this morning inside his own gated community in Atlanta, TMZ reports. The rapper allegedly confronted a security guard for the neighborhood after he tried to get back into the neighborhood but didn’t have his keys. T.I. and an unidentified friend reportedly argued with the guard and eventually things escalated to the point that the cops showed up to arrest the rapper.

According to TMZ, T.I. was allowed into his gated community after an initial argument with the guard but later returned to confront the guard again. Police were then reportedly called, and T.I. was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness charges. T.I. released a statement to The Blast after his release,saying the guard “antagonized” him after T.I. called him out for sleeping on the job. He maintains that he did not assault anyone, but the guard “may have been hurt by [his] words.” T.I. described the local law enforcement as “white cops in a very white area” and believes he got locked up by them for “being an affluent African-American celebrity.”

In an update, TMZ reported that sources told them T.I. did not strike the guard but that the guard “feared he would be hit during the dispute,” which apparently under Georgia law constitutes simple assault.

T.I. has been released on bond.