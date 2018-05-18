SZA has released the Karena Evans-directed video for CTRL song “Garden (Say It Like That)” with cameos from Donald Glover and SZA’s mom Audrey Rowe.

SZA has had a very good couple of years – “Ctrl” was critically acclaimed to her chagrin, she was nominated for 5 Grammys, and she’s featured on songs with Kendrick Lamar (“All The Stars”), Lorde (“Homemade Dynamite (Remix)”) and Cardi B (Invasion of Privacy closer “I Do”) Some other people having very good years: Donald Glover, whose “This Is America” sits at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 while he’s acclaimed on television for Atlanta, and Karena Evans, who’s propelled Drake to the top of the charts twice with the instant-classic videos for “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What.” While Glover is not featured anywhere on CTRL, he makes an appearance as a love interest in the soft-focus-heavy video. Also cameoing in the video is SZA’s mother, Audrey Rowe. Watch the video below.