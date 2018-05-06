Spoon Frontman Britt Daniel Breaks Silence on Utensil-Related Questions About Soup

Spoon frontman Britt Daniel is the guest on the latest episode of the NPR quiz show Wait Wait..Don’t Tell Me! In the episode, host Peter Sagal asks all of the most pressing spoon-related questions, such as what is the best utensil for the dripless consumption of Cambell’s low-sodium tomato soup?

The two go on to unpack the complexities of what makes a truly standout soup, with the interview peppered with questions about traditional Mexican soups and the infamous “Soup Nazi” on Seinfeld. Britt Daniel knows a surprising amount about soup! If all this music stuff doesn’t work out, maybe there’s still hope for a culinary career in his future.

