New Music \

Snail Mail – “Let’s Find an Out”

snail-mail-lets-find-an-out-listen-1526482120
CREDIT: Michael Lavine/Courtesy of the artist

Ahead of her debut full-length LushSnail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan has released “Let’s Find an Out.” It’s the third preview we’ve had of the album, following “Heat Wave” and “Pristine,” but “Let’s Find an Out” strikes a mellower tone with gently chiming guitars and soft percussion. Though the song is barely over two minutes, the moody, wounded resignation of Jordan’s delivery means it takes up more emotional space than you’d expect.

Lush follow-up 2016’s Habit EPand it’s out June 8 from Matador. Listen to “Let’s Find an Out” below.

Anna Gaca
Tags: snail mail