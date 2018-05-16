Ahead of her debut full-length Lush, Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan has released “Let’s Find an Out.” It’s the third preview we’ve had of the album, following “Heat Wave” and “Pristine,” but “Let’s Find an Out” strikes a mellower tone with gently chiming guitars and soft percussion. Though the song is barely over two minutes, the moody, wounded resignation of Jordan’s delivery means it takes up more emotional space than you’d expect.

Lush follow-up 2016’s Habit EP, and it’s out June 8 from Matador. Listen to “Let’s Find an Out” below.