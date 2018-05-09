Smashing Pumpkins Announce Canadian Tour Dates, Tease New Music Video

Smashing Pumpkins are heading out on their anticipated and, thanks to plenty of D’arcy Wretzky drama, infamous reunion tour in July, and today they’ve extended the run with a few Canadian dates: London, Ontario (August 9), Calgary, Alberta (September 8), and Edmonton, Alberta (September 9). The support for the shows will come from Toronto’s own Metric. Tickets for those dates go on sale on May 14.

Also, Billy Corgan has shared a still from an alleged upcoming music video for the reunited band’s first new single, entitled “Solara.” The name of the single was previously revealed in a post of Corgan’s that disclosed the titles of eight new Smashing Pumpkins songs. In addition to preparing for the tour, the band is currently working on material for two new EPs. See the full list of Pumpkins tour dates here, and check out the extremely Corganesque still from the “Solara” video, directed by Nick Koenig, below.