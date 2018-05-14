Did you hear—everyone’s favorite feuding fake news cat fanciers the Smashing Pumpkins are going on tour this summer, but not D’arcy Wretzky, so don’t even get Billy Corgan started. This morning, the band announced a special one-off performance ahead of the official tour opener: the “1979 House Party,” an intimate show inspired by their classic video for “1979” and held at “a secret residential location in Los Angeles” on June 28.

Like all good house parties, one cannot merely buy admission to this event. You can, however, enter a sweepstakes drawing to win a pair of tickets, which come with a perhaps unexpected level of rock star swag: round-trip flights to L.A., a two-night hotel stay, a $200 gift card for cab fare, and a Yamaha guitar. Needless to say, your chance of attending is still not high—there’s only one grand prize winner—but if you’d like to try your luck, you’ve got until June 3 to enter your name here.

The Smashing Pumpkins’ Shiny and Oh So Bright almost-reunion tour officially begins July 12 in Arizona and will visit 39 cities before swinging by Canada early this fall. Revisit the “1979” video below, and if you are lucky enough to attend the tour kickoff party, do throw a deck chair in the pool for us.