Selena Gomez – “Back to You”

Selena Gomez continues to tease fans with new music, although she has yet to announce a follow-up to her 2015 album Revival. Today, Gomez released “Back to You,” an acoustic-pop-and-EDM crossover from the soundtrack to the second season of 13 Reasons Why, the Netflix drama she executive-produces. The song debuted on Beats 1, and in a video clip posted by the Apple internet radio outlet, Gomez compared “Back to You” to “It Ain’t Me” and “Wolves,” last year’s collaborative singles with producers Kygo and Marshmello, respectively.

Last summer, Gomez debuted a somewhat edgier, grown-up aesthetic with “Bad Liar,” which samples the Talking Heads, and “Fetish,” which features Gucci Mane; both songs received glamorous, vintage-tinted video treatments that hinted at a new visual direction. In the months since, Gomez revealed she had a successful kidney transplant as a result of her ongoing battle with lupus, and sidestepped questions about her decision to accept a role in an upcoming Woody Allen film. And in lighter Selena Gomez news: She’s coming back strong from this week’s bad spray tan at the Met Gala.

Listen to “Back to Me” below.