Ryan Adams performed his live cover version of the entirety of the Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main Street on Saturday in New Orleans. Entitled Exile on Bourbon Street, the event featured Adams performing the entire album (except, with good reason, “Sweet Black Angel”) backed by a huge band featuring Don Was, a frequent producer for the Stones, on bass and serving as a musical director of sorts. John Medeski (Medeski, Martin and Wood) played piano, and Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers, The Meters) played percussion. La Sera’s Todd Wisenbaker, who worked with Adams on his 1989 covers album, contributed guitar and backing vocals. The performance featured some long jams on the songs Keith Richards probably would hate, and other moments of artistic license, like the honky-tonky swing of “Sweet Virginia” subbed out for a more ponderous alt-rock feel. Watch some videos from the performance below, including an additional cover of “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” from Sticky Fingers. If inferior covers of Exile are your thing, perhaps this 2009 Phish version will interest you as well.