Run the Jewels Sing Insult-Packed “Happy Birthday” Song to Stephen Colbert: Watch

Run the Jewels made a surprise appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, where the Atlanta duo helped celebrate Stephen Colbert’s birthday. Though his birthday isn’t technically until May 13, Killer Mike and El-P came on the show to sing “Happy Birthday” to Colbert. Things eventually took an interesting turn as the rappers dove into insult-packed verses, hitting the host with line after line of sharp delivery. Check it out below.