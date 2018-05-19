royal-wedding-to-be-released-on-vinyl

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially married today and if you’re like many people across the world who didn’t watch the occasion live, you will soon be able to hear the ceremony on vinyl. Decca Records has announced that they’ll be pressing the entire service on vinyl, as well as putting the audio on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music in the coming days.

“Capturing the words and music of this Royal Wedding is a great responsibility, knowing how much a permanent record of the event will mean to so many people around the world,” producer Anna Barry writes in a press release. “Our Decca team will deliver a state of the art recording which captures every nuance of this very happy day and it will be a joy to be a part of the celebrations.”

Beyond the vows alone, the ceremony includes performances from British cellist Sheku Kanneh Mason, Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas, the Choir of St. George’s Chapel, Christian gospel group the Kingdom Choir, and Elton John.

The ceremony took place last night at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, with the vinyl release to follow next week.