Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “An Air Conditioned Man”

Melbourne quintet Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have been around since 2013, but they are just now preparing to release their debut full-length, Hope Downs, on June 15 on Sub Pop. Today, they’ve released a lyric video for the album’s driving second single, “An Air Conditioned Man,” which juggles energetic guitar interplay and machine-gun drum fills with detuned fragments of triumphant melody and spoken word. In a statement, Fran Keaney poetically describes the song’s central conflict as surrounding “the slow burning panic of a salary man.” Previously, the band released “Talking Straight” from the album. Listen to “An Air Conditioned Man” below.