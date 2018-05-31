Chicago’s annual Riot Fest has announced the initial lineup for its 2018 installment. It features headliners Blink-182, Beck, Elvis Costello and the Impostors, Interpol, Father John Misty, Blondie, Incubus, and more. There’s a big set of question marks in the headliners column of the poster, suggesting that there is another major act to be announced, along with smaller acts and special performances of full albums.

Other notable confirmed acts include the Jesus Lizard, Bleachers, Digable Planets, Pussy Riot, Superchunk, Johnny Marr, The Voidz, Killing Joke, and Sum 41. The festival will take place during the weekend of September 14 through 16 at Chicago’s Douglas Park. See the full lineup below, and buy tickets at Riot Fest’s website.