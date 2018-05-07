Rihanna Is the Pope of Met Gala 2018

Pop superstar and up-and-coming beauty tycoon Rihanna is known for trendsetting style and—particularly in the past few years—for show-stopping looks at the annual Met Gala. (Recall last year’s elaborate paper-flower construction by Comme des Garçons, and 2015’s staggering yellow gown by Chinese designer Guo Pei.) This year, Rihanna opted for a silvery-white, bead-encrusted gown with a matching cape jacket and headdress modeled after a mitre, the Pope’s usual headgear.

Her look was in keeping with year’s event theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” The accompanying Costume Institute exhibition features couture inspired by Catholic vestments and imagery, as well as some actual liturgical garments and papal items on loan from the Vatican. Rihanna is one of the event’s co-chairs, alongside Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Amal Clooney, and Donatella Versace. Check out Rihanna’s dress below.