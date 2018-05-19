Madonna Producer and Longtime Miles Davis Collaborator Reggie Lucas Dead at 65

Jazz guitarist and music producer Reggie Lucas has died. A longtime collaborator with Miles Davis, Lucas was also known for producing Madonna’s self-titled debut album and working with acts like Lou Rawls, the Four Tops, Roy Ayers, and Stephanie Mills. His death was confirmed earlier today on Twitter by his daughter Lisa Lucas. He was 65 years old.

Born in New York City, Reginald Grant Lucas established himself as a guitar player in the city at a young age, joining Miles Davis’ band at age 18. While a guitarist with Davis, Lucas met longtime songwriting and production partner James Mtume. The two would go on to produce music from Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, and others. In 1981, the duo earned the Best R&B Song Grammy award for their contributions to Stephanie Mills’ “Never Knew Love Like This Before.” Following his involvement with Mills’ Grammy award-winning single, Lucas went on to produce Madonna’s self-titled debut album, as well as helping write her hits “Borderline” and “Physical Attraction.”