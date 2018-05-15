Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd are headlining a tour together this summer. The “Dazed & Blazed” tour, as they’re calling it, will feature the two artists performing all over North America starting this July, with support from OT Genesis and Lil Skies. The tour will start in Detroit, Michigan on July 21. Tickets for the tour go on sale to general public on Friday, May 18 at LiveNation.com. Rae Sremmurd is coming off the release of their ambitious triple disc record SR3MM, while Wiz Khalifa dropped his last album, KHALIFA, in 2016 and is releasing his new album, Rolling Papers 2, in July. For the full tour schedule see below.

Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd Dazed & Blazed summer 2018 tour dates

Sat Jul 21 – Detroit, MIDTE @ Energy Music Theatre

Sun Jul 22 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Tue Jul 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Wed Jul 25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 26 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

Sat Jul 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sun Jul 29 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Tue Jul 31 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Thu Aug 02 – Coney Island, NY @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island*+

Sat Aug 04 – Holmdel, NJPNC @ Bank Arts Center*

Sun Aug 05 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

Tue Aug 07 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Thu Aug 09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 10 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Sat Aug 11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Aug 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 14 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

Thu Aug 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Fri Aug 17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Thu Aug 23 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Aug 24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 25 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Sun Aug 26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Wed Aug 29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion