Rae Sremmurd and Wiz Khalifa Announce Co-Headlining Tour
Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd are headlining a tour together this summer. The “Dazed & Blazed” tour, as they’re calling it, will feature the two artists performing all over North America starting this July, with support from OT Genesis and Lil Skies. The tour will start in Detroit, Michigan on July 21. Tickets for the tour go on sale to general public on Friday, May 18 at LiveNation.com. Rae Sremmurd is coming off the release of their ambitious triple disc record SR3MM, while Wiz Khalifa dropped his last album, KHALIFA, in 2016 and is releasing his new album, Rolling Papers 2, in July. For the full tour schedule see below.
Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd Dazed & Blazed summer 2018 tour dates
Sat Jul 21 – Detroit, MIDTE @ Energy Music Theatre
Sun Jul 22 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Tue Jul 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Wed Jul 25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu Jul 26 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
Sat Jul 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Sun Jul 29 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
Tue Jul 31 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Thu Aug 02 – Coney Island, NY @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island*+
Sat Aug 04 – Holmdel, NJPNC @ Bank Arts Center*
Sun Aug 05 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
Tue Aug 07 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Thu Aug 09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Aug 10 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Sat Aug 11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Aug 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Tue Aug 14 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
Thu Aug 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Fri Aug 17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Thu Aug 23 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Fri Aug 24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 25 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Sun Aug 26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Wed Aug 29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Thu Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion