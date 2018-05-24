Pusha T’s Album Cover Is a Photo of Whitney Houston’s Bathroom

Pusha T’s new album DAYTONA will feature a photo of Whitney Houston’s bathroom sink, according to a listing on the rapper’s website that was noted by Team Kanye Daily. If you’re puzzling over what deep significance the image might have to the music inside, you should know that Kanye West called Pusha T to tell him the art was changing at 1 a.m. last night, so it might have more to do with Kanye’s whims than anything else.

According to an interview Push with Angie Martinez this morning, the image cost $85,000 to license, which Kanye paid out of his own pocket. The album is out Friday, but given that they picked the art less than 24 hours before its release, I wouldn’t expect to be able to pick up a physical copy until a little later. See the image below and the relevant clip from the Angie Martinez interview after that.