On “What Would Meek Do?,” Pusha T Raps About Kanye’s Support for Trump

Pusha T’s new album Daytona can now finally be heard on streaming platforms, and, in addition to taking shots at Drake, the album also features a number of references to Kanye West’s recent erratic behavior.

On the track “What Would Meek Do?,” the two go back and forth about Kanye, with Push asking “Niggas talkin’ shit, Ye / How do you respond?” Kanye raps back “Poop! Scoop! Whoop! Poopy whoop!,” in reference to his recent single “Lift Yourself.” Elsewhere on the track, Ye raps, “If you ain’t driving while black do they stop you? / Well, MAGA hats let me slide like a drive-thru.”

Daytona was produced entirely by Kanye, and the two rappers have a longstanding relationship together. Pusha T has been signed to Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint for the last few albums, with Push featured on Kanye songs like “Mercy,” “Runaway,” and “New God Flow.” Kanye has also lent production to other Pusha songs like “Numbers on the Boards,” “Nosetalgia,” and “M.P.A.” Check out “What Would Meek Do?” below.

