Phantogram have released two songs as part of a benefit for suicide prevention. A new song, the melancholy “Someday,” and a cover of Sparklehorse’s “Saturday” are part of a single release, the proceeds fro which will go towards the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Phantogram member Sarah Barthel’s sister Becky died by suicide during the recording of the duo’s last album, Three. Listen to the two new songs below.