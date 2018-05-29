Perfume Genius Announces Reshaped EP of No Shape Remixes

Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas has announced Reshaped, a collection of remixes of songs from his excellent 2017 album No Shape. The first of these is a heady remix of “Run Me Through” from the young Brooklyn-based pop artist and producer King Princess, whose own debut single, “1950,” was just released in February. In King Princess’s hands, the Perfume Genius song receives a subtle but through overhaul, steering its lush, swampy swell into deeper, dub-inspired waters. Though it strips back some of the most baroque flourishes, the remix retains the original’s most recognizable keyboard figure while allowing pieces of Hadreas’s processed choral purrs to peek out.

Other contributing Reshaped remixers include mmph, Mura Masa, Jam City, Laurel Halo, and Blake Mills, the songwriter/producer who helmed the original version of No Shape. The full remix EP is out June 8.

Last year, Spin named No Shape one the best albums of 2017. Perfume Genius previously released a remix of the No Shape song “Wreath” by kaleidoscopic synth architect Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith. Listen to King Princess’s remix of “Run Me Through” and check out the full lineup for Reshaped below.

Perfume Genius, Reshaped track list

1. “Braid” (mmph Remix)

2. “Slip Away” (Mura Masa Remix)

3. “Just Like Love” (Jam City Remix)

4. “Die 4 You” (Laurel Halo Remix)

5. “Every Night” (Blake Mills Remix)

6. “Run Me Through” (King Princess Remix)