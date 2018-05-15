Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love and budding musician, has reportedly lost possession of the classic acoustic guitar her father used during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged performance in her divorce from musician Isaiah Silva. TMZ reports that Silva, who plays in The Eeries, won the 1959 Martin D-18E guitar in a property settlement agreement following their divorce 6 months ago.

The battle over the guitar has been raging since mid-2016, following the original divorce filing. Silva claimed that he was keeping the guitar because his wife had given it to him as a wedding present. At the time, Courtney Love told TMZ that the guitar “a treasured heirloom of the family…it’s not [Silva’s] to take…. We’re very close, and [Frances] never planned on doing that.” Last year, Cobain filed documents to reclaim possession of the guitar.

TMZ reports that, despite the ceding of the priceless musical heirloom, Cobain did not get a raw deal in the settlement: She does not have to pay spousal support to Silva and is retaining their house.