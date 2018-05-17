Nine Inch Nails have released a new song “God Break Down the Door,” the first single from their upcoming new album Bad Witch. The new track is a bubbling, frantic nightmare that goes from highly kinetic to extremely brooding and anxious and right back to kinetic with extreme ease. The song’s intensity is in both the tone it sets and in the way it is produced and arranged. Nine Inch Nails are currently gearing up for the Cold and Black and Infinite tour across North America with the Jesus and Mary Chain. Listen to the new song below.