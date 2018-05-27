Nicki Minaj Voices Support for Drake in Pusha T Beef

Nicki Minaj has shared her thoughts on the recent beef between Drake and Pusha T. In a new statement posted on Twitter, Minaj says that the only thing Drake’s enemies have on him is the Quentin Miller ghostwriting scandal, and that “challenging the chosen ones only awakens the sleeping giant.”

Earlier this week, Pusha T took shots at Drake on his recent Daytona single “Infrared,” calling out the rapper for his alleged involvement with ghostwriter Quentin Miller. In addition to releasing a new single allegedly from his upcoming album Scorpion, Drake responded with a diss track called “Duppy Freestyle.” Read Nicki’s full statement below.