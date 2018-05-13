Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum Is Selling One of the World’s Oldest Drum Machines

Phil Elverum is selling a Chamberlin Rhythmate, a rare, early drum machine that uses tape loops to play 14 different drum patterns. The first drum machine ever made, each Rhythmate was handmade by Harry Chamberlin at his home in Upland, California through the ’40s and ’50s. Only about 10 were ever made, and the drum machine has been feature on numerous Microphones and Mount Eerie albums. “Early keyboard synthesizers grew directly from this technology, tape recordings being pyed and triggered by keys, Mellotron, etc,” he writes. “It’s very rare and sounds amazing, but it’s time for me to get rid of it.”

If you’re considering making an offer, the machine will run you about $9,500, but Elverum says it’s ben used on many albums recorded at the infamous Dub Narcotic Studio in Olympia, Washington, as well as a recording space called The Unknown in his hometown of Anacortes, Washington. Check out the listing here, as well as a video he made of the Rhythmate in action below.