Last night, at the Largo Theater in Los Angeles, a strange consortium assembled for a show led by Neil and Liam Finn. Neil Finn is the singer-songwriter of iconic New Zealand/Australian bands Crowded House and Split Enz, who is about to set out on tour with Fleetwood Mac as one of Lindsey Buckingham’s replacements. Liam is his son and a solo artist in his own right. The Finns’ show at the Largo last night featured a backing band consisting of contemporary indie pop royalty: Mac DeMarco, Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering, Connan Mockasin and Kirin J. Callinan.

At one juncture in the set, though, an even-more-esteemed and unexpected guest deigned to grace the stage with his presence: Mike Myers, who took the opportunity to perform the song “BBC,” as sung by Myers as Austin Powers (as lead singer of the band Ming Tea) in 1997’s Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. Myers delivered a spirited rendition of the song in the appropriate accent, sporting a Joy-Division-inspired Canada T-shirt (why not?). The name “Mike Myers” has been popping up a lot lately, thanks to a rare appearance by Dr. Evil on Fallon recently, his strange Gong Show alterego from last year, and his appearance this month as Trump’s shady doctor Harold Bornstein on Jimmy Kimmel. Watch footage of the “BBC” performance below.